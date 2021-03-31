The Mariners will Corey Brock of The Athletic after he was informed Wednesday that he would be included on the Opening Day roster.

In order to create room for Steckenrider on the 40-man roster, the Mariners will announce a corresponding transaction prior to Thursday's season opener against the Giants. After having most of his 2019 and 2020 seasons wiped out by elbow and triceps injuries, respectively, Steckenrider reported to Mariners camp at full health this spring and impressed over his seven Cactus League appearances. Over his seven innings, Steckenrider allowed two earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out nine.