Steckenrider (3-2) was credited with the victory in a win over the Angels on Friday, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts over a scoreless eighth inning.

Steckenrider turned in yet another effective performance and was then rewarded with the win when Mitch Haniger slugged a grand slam to snap a 3-3 tie in the home half of the eighth. The veteran right-hander has three straight scoreless appearances and has allowed just one earned run over his last 13.2 innings dating back to June 6.