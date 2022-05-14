Steckenrider worked a perfect ninth inning without a walk or a strikeout to record his second save of the season in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets.

He pounded the zone, firing 10 of 12 pitches for strikes, and induced weak contact from the bottom of the New York order. Steckenrider's two saves leads the Seattle closer committee, with Paul Sewald, Diego Castillo and Andres Munoz all having picked up one each, and there's been no indication any of the four relievers are going to seize the ninth-inning role for themselves any time soon.