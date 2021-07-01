Steckenrider allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out one in the 10th inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 9-7 win over the Blue Jays.

The right-hander did allow Toronto's phantom runner to score, but he had plenty of cushion to work with after Dylan Moore launched a three-run shot in the top of the 10th. Both of Steckenrider's saves this season have come since June 14, and he has a 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over his last 10 appearances. With Rafael Montero having been tagged for seven earned runs in his last three games, Steckenrider could be in line for more save opportunities in the second half.