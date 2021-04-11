Steckenrider (1-1) allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Sunday versus the Twins.

Steckenrider kept the Twins off the board in the eighth inning, allowing Kyle Seager's three-run homer in the ninth to put the Mariners ahead. Rafael Montero then locked down the save in the ninth. Steckenrider has had mixed results to begin 2021 -- he's kept a scoreless line just twice in four outings. The 30-year-old righty has allowed four earns runs on seven hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over 4.2 innings this season. He missed all of 2020 with a triceps injury before earning a bullpen job with the Mariners in spring training.