Steckenrider, who fired 1.1 perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout in a loss to the Tigers on Tuesday, has an unblemished ERA and one hold across the 6.2 innings covering his five May appearances.

The right-handed reliever hasn't allowed so much as a hit during that span, either, with only a pair of free passes preventing him from having a perfect month thus far. Steckenrider has coaxed his ERA down from 3.86 to 2.45 with the impressive stretch, while his 29.2 percent strikeout rate on the season is his highest since his 2017 rookie campaign.