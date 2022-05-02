Steckenrider recorded his third hold in a win over the Marlins on Sunday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout.

Facing his old Marlins squad, Steckenrider made relatively quick work of Joey Wendle, Jon Berti and Garrett Cooper, retiring the last two batters on a swinging strikeout and lineout to center, respectively, to get out of a jam. The right-hander has now followed up a pair of outings in which he allowed a total of three earned runs with back-to-back scoreless, one-inning efforts.