Steckenrider remains in San Diego while going through COVID-19 protocols, the Associated Press reports.
Steckenrider has been in quarantine in San Diego since May 21, when he was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. The right-hander could potentially remain away from the team for a few more days, with another update on his status likely to come early in the week.
