Steckenrider (2-2) lost Saturday's 12-5 defeat at the hand of the Angels, allowing two runs on two hits in one inning.

Steckenrider entered for the sixth inning with a 5-4 lead and served up a Taylor Ward two-run homer to blow it, though the Seattle pen would surrender six more runs in this one. Steckenrider had pitched well prior to being sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols with no runs allowed over his last 8.2 innings across six games. He now owns a 3.26 ERA.