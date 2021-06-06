Steckenrider (2-2) lost Saturday's 12-5 defeat at the hand of the Angels, allowing two runs on two hits in one inning.
Steckenrider entered for the sixth inning with a 5-4 lead and served up a Taylor Ward two-run homer to blow it, though the Seattle pen would surrender six more runs in this one. Steckenrider had pitched well prior to being sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols with no runs allowed over his last 8.2 innings across six games. He now owns a 3.26 ERA.
More News
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Returns from injured list•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Remains in San Diego•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Lands on COVID-19 IL•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Putting together excellent May•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Gets second victory•
-
Mariners' Drew Steckenrider: Picks up win Sunday•