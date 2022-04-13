Steckenrider fired a scoreless seventh inning in a loss to the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing two hits.
Manager Scott Servais gave Steckenrider some work after the reliever had been idle since recording an Opening Day save. The veteran right-hander was sharp despite having to work around some trouble, throwing 11 of his 15 pitches for strikes. Steckenrider should still see his fair share of save opportunities this season, but Diego Castillo's presence as another ninth-inning option caps the former's overall potential in that role.
