Steckenrider (0-1) was saddled with the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Rangers on Thursday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.

Steckenrider was tasked with preserving a 6-6 tie when he entered in the ninth, and he seemed well on his way when he induced a flyout and swinging strikeout from Corey Seager and Mitch Garver to open the frame. However, following an Adolis Garcia walk, Steckenrider yielded an RBI double and single to Kole Calhoun and Nathaniel Lowe, respectively, which turned out to be the difference in the game. Steckenrider's stumble was his first of the season, as he'd opened the campaign with five scoreless appearances while recording a pair of holds and a save.