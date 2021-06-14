Steckenrider, who fired a perfect eighth inning in a win over Cleveland on Sunday, now has four consecutive scoreless, one-inning appearances.
The right-hander had a rough landing in his return from the COVID-19 injured list back on June 5, surrendering a pair of earned runs over one frame to the Angels. However, Steckenrider has quickly rediscovered the form he was flashing prior to his multi-week absence, and his current stretch has served to coax his ERA and WHIP down to an impressive 2.70 and 1.03, respectively.
