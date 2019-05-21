Moore (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game in Texas.

This is a corresponding move to Ryon Healy (back) being placed on the injured list, so Moore could see some starts at third base in the short term. He has a .229/.339/.417 slash line with two home runs and two steals in 56 plate appearances in his first big-league season.

