Mariners' Dylan Moore: Agrees to deal with Seattle
Moore signed a major-league contract with the Mariners on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Moore spent a majority of the 2018 season at the Triple-A level within Milwaukee's system, slashing .280/.346/.492 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI and 17 stolen bases in hitter-friendly Colorado Springs. The 26-year-old has the ability to play all across the diamond, which includes a little outfield, though he was primarily utilized as a shortstop or third baseman in recent years. Moore has yet to play in the majors but will get a chance to crack the Mariners' Opening Day roster this spring.
