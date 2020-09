Moore was hit by a pitch in the helmet Wednesday, but manager Scott Servais said he's "going to be okay, I think," Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old was struck in the helmet by a 99 mph fastball during the seventh inning Wednesday and initially remained in the game, though he was replaced for the following inning. Servais also said that Moore never lost consciousness or had any immediate issues, but he'll be evaluated again Thursday to verify he's alright.