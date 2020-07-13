Moore (not injury related) arrived at the Mariners' camp Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
It's unclear why Moore wasn't present for the beginning of camp, but he reported to camp and cleared intake testing as he was able to play catch on the field Monday. The 27-year-old is set to compete for a spot on the team's 30-man roster ahead of the regular season, but whether his absence will impact his availability remains to be seen. Moore made his major-league debut in 2019, hitting .206/.302/.389 with nine home runs and 28 RBI over 113 games.
