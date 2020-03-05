Play

Moore (concussion) will be available in a bench role for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Moore only needed about a week to clear the concussion protocol after a head injury forced him out of a Feb. 27 game against the Reds. He'll likely come off the bench midway through Thursday's contest and pick up a couple of at-bats.

