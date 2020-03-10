Mariners' Dylan Moore: Back in lineup
Moore (calf) will bat second and play shortstop Tuesday against the Angels, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Moore missed Monday's game against the Brewers due to calf soreness and also missed time earlier in camp due to a concussion. Now that he's back in action, he should still have enough time left this spring to claim a bench spot.
