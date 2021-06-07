Moore (calf) began his rehab at Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Moore has been on the injured list since May 19 due to a left calf strain, but he's since been cleared to embark on a rehab assignment. The second baseman is leading off for the Rainiers on Monday and will likely need at least a few games in the minors before being activated.
