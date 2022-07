Moore went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Moore made some noise out of the bottom of the order with a 350-foot shot to left in the second inning to extend the Mariners' lead to 3-1 at the time. The slugging utilityman has now laced 10 of his 22 hits on the season for extra bases, and he's shown plenty of life at the plate of late with a .316/.480/.737 slash line over his last seven games.