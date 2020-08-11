Moore went 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBI, three runs scored and two walks in Monday's 10-2 win over the Rangers.

Moore got the Mariners on the board with an RBI single in the third inning. He added another in the sixth inning. Moore also scored on a three-run Kyle Lewis homer in the fifth and Kyle Seager's grand slam in the sixth before going yard himself with a solo shot in the seventh. The defensively versatile Moore is hitting .333/.388/.689 with four homers, nine RBI and 11 runs scored in 12 games this season. That hot bat will force manager Scott Servais to find ways to keep him in the lineup. Moore batted second and played right field in Monday's contest.