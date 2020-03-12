Moore (forearm) is listed as the Mariners' shortstop and No. 7 hitter for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Royals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Moore sustained a bruise on his inner forearm Tuesday after being struck by a pitch, but he only needed one day off to overcome the injury. While his inclusion in the lineup implies Moore is healthy, whether he or the Mariners will actually end up playing is still undecided. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, there are whispers among league executives that MLB will formally suspend spring training as soon as Thursday.