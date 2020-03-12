Mariners' Dylan Moore: Checks back into spring lineup
Moore (forearm) is listed as the Mariners' shortstop and No. 7 hitter for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Royals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Moore sustained a bruise on his inner forearm Tuesday after being struck by a pitch, but he only needed one day off to overcome the injury. While his inclusion in the lineup implies Moore is healthy, whether he or the Mariners will actually end up playing is still undecided. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, there are whispers among league executives that MLB will formally suspend spring training as soon as Thursday.
More News
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Dealing with bruised inner forearm•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Suffers bone bruise to wrist•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Exits after getting hit in hand•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Back in lineup•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Dealing with calf soreness•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Reaches twice in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Outfield
It's tougher to make the cut among the outfield elite, but here are eight value options who...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.