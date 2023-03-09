Moore (core) was recently cleared to start running drills, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Moore has been brought along slowly this spring following offseason core muscle surgery. The next step after running drills will be live batting practice sessions and then some B games. If that goes well, he'll be cleared for Cactus League action, hopefully as soon as early next week. Moore still has time to get ready for Opening Day if he can avoid setbacks.
