site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-dylan-moore-clocks-two-run-shot | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Clocks two-run shot
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moore went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and was hit by a pitch in Sunday's 5-3 win over Colorado.
Moore's third long ball of the season gave the Mariners a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. The 28-year-old is sporting a .935 OPS with seven extra-base hits on the season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.