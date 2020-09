Moore went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Monday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

After socking his sixth homer of the year in the third inning, a solo shot off Kolby Allard, Moore smashed a bases-loaded double in the fourth to blow the game wide open. The 28-year-old hasn't missed a beat since returning from the IL, going 5-for-14 over his last four games with two doubles, a homer, two steals, four runs and four RBI.