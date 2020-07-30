Moore went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and was caught stealing on his only attempt in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

One night after logging his first game action of the season, Moore started in left field Wednesday and delivered a go-ahead, 394-foot three-run blast with Kyle Seager and Tim Lopes aboard in the sixth inning. If Moore can continue complementing his significant defensive versatility with a productive bat, he could certainly find his way to ample playing time in what is a transitional year for the rebuilding Mariners.