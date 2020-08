Moore (wrist) could return during the Mariners' upcoming homestand, which runs from Tuesday through the following Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Moore has already served the required 10 days on the injured list with a sprained right wrist, and it doesn't sound as though he's expected to miss too much more time. He's gotten off to a surprising start this season, hitting .282/.364/.538 through 88 plate appearances, and should reclaim a regular role in the lineup once healthy.