Moore only sustained a bruised inner forearm during Tuesday's spring game and could return as soon as Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The initial diagnosis was that Moore had suffered a deep bone bruise to his right wrist Tuesday after being struck by a 93 mph fastball. A second evaluation provided the 27-year-old with the encouraging news that he could return as early as Thursday. Moore will try to avoid any additional injuries this spring, after enduring a concussion and sore calf earlier in camp.