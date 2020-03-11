Mariners' Dylan Moore: Dealing with bruised inner forearm
Moore only sustained a bruised inner forearm during Tuesday's spring game and could return as soon as Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The initial diagnosis was that Moore had suffered a deep bone bruise to his right wrist Tuesday after being struck by a 93 mph fastball. A second evaluation provided the 27-year-old with the encouraging news that he could return as early as Thursday. Moore will try to avoid any additional injuries this spring, after enduring a concussion and sore calf earlier in camp.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Shortstop
Bargain shortstops who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Third base
Bargain third basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Second base
Bargain second basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.