Moore is dealing with calf soreness since last week and was held out of Monday's Cactus League matchup versus the Brewers, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Moore missed several games with a concussion over the prior two weeks as well, so it's been an injury-marred spring for the utility role hopeful thus far. However, the current calf issue is not keeping Moore from baseball activities, and he could return as soon as Tuesday's game versus the Angels.