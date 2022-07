Moore went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run during Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Padres. He was also caught stealing twice.

It was a tough day on the basepaths for Moore, but it was otherwise a productive day as he delivered his first multi-hit effort since June 5. The 29-year-old has started the past six games, and he's gone 5-for-16 with a home run, two doubles, five walks, four RBI and four runs during that stretch.