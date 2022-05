Moore went 1-for-2 with two walks and four RBI on Thursday against the Red Sox.

Moore slugged a three-run home run in the second inning to account for the majority of his production. It was his first long ball since April 30, and he entered Thursday's game having collected just two hits across 20 at-bats since. Moore remains without an everyday role in the Seattle lineup, and he isn't making the case for more playing time with his recent performance.