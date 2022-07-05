Moore will start in right field and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Moore will make his second straight start in the outfield and sixth in a row overall, after his preceding four starts came at shortstop. With Jesse Winker set to serve his six-game suspension through the remainder of the week, Moore looks like he'll be locked into an everyday role in the short term. While starting the past five contests, Moore has gone 3-for-13 with a home run, five walks, three runs and two RBI.