Moore will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners are opposing a lefty starting pitcher (Jose Suarez) for the third straight game, allowing Moore to stick in a middle-infield role while Tim Beckham shifts to designated hitter and Daniel Vogelbach rests. Moore's status as a short-side platoon player who typically bats low in the order on the occasions he starts doesn't give him much appeal outside of AL-only formats.