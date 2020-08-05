Moore went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.
Moore smacked just his second homer of the campaign, but he has been one of the most consistent hitters in the Mariners lineup. He has reached base in five of his seven games this season.
