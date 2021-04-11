site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-dylan-moore-heads-to-bench-770054 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moore is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Moore will move to the bench after going 1-for-11 while starting each of the past three contests. Ty France will fill in at the keystone while Moore rests.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read