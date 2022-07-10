site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-dylan-moore-heads-to-bench-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Heads to bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moore is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Blue Jays.
Moore started the past nine games and will receive a day off after posting a 1.078 OPS during that span. Sam Haggerty will start in right field and bat ninth Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read