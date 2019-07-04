Moore went 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Moore broke up a scoreless game with a solo shot off Adam Wainwright in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old shortstop has struggled to lock down a consistent starting role and usually bats at the bottom of the lineup, making him a risky option. Through 58 games, Moore is batting .202/.307/.353 with four home runs, 16 runs scored, 11 RBI and six stolen bases.