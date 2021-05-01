Moore went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, a stolen base, two total runs and two total RBI in Friday's 7-4 victory versus the Angels.

Moore got the Mariners on the board with a 393-foot solo shot in the second inning and followed that up with a run-scoring single in the third. He also scored a run in the sixth frame after leading off the inning with a walk, advancing to second on a wild pitch, stealing third and coming home on a throwing error. The 28-year-old now has five steals on the campaign despite slashing a meager .132/.268/.279. His value as a theft artist would be even greater if he could find a way to get on base more often.