Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Moore (concussion) and Shed Long (shin) will battle for the starting second base job during spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Even if Long wins out as the team's primary option at the keystone, Moore should still have a path to a near-everyday role thanks to his ability to play all over the infield and outfield. Before a concussion sidelined him for the final week of the regular season, Moore was in the midst of a breakout campaign, slashing .255/.358/.496 with eight home runs and 12 stolen bases over 159 plate appearances.