Moore, who arrived in summer camp Monday, started Saturday's intrasquad game, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The utility man's participation is another step in the right direction after the significant time he missed in the earlier portion of summer camp. Moore had enjoyed a productive Cactus League stint as well -- hitting .400 with a double, home run, three RBI, four walks and five steals -- which, when coupled with his considerable defensive versatility, presumably afford him ample job security, especially with rosters expanded over the first month of the campaign.
