Moore went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a win over the Reds on Tuesday.

Moore continues to serve as a viable component of the Mariners offense as the season winds down, with Tuesday's solo blast pushing his September average to .259. While that figure isn't particularly remarkable, it's Moore's best figure in any month this season. Moreover, it's also helped to distance him some from the dreaded Mendoza Line, around which Moore has frequently been hovering this season.