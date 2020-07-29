Moore went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

The versatile Moore saw time at third base after opening the game in left field in what was his first appearance of the season in any capacity. Moore offers manager Scott Servais considerable flexibility due to the sheer number of positions he's capable of playing, and despite his limited use up to this point, it's worth noting he offers some decent pop after lacing 25 of his 51 hits for extra bases during his 2019 campaign.