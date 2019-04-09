Moore went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Moore drew his third start of the season and delivered with his first career round tripper. The 26-year-old utility man figures to continue seeing sporadic playing time around the infield, with Tim Beckham's current hamstring injury, which prompted Moore's start Monday, offering the potential for more consistent playing time in the short term if it lingers.