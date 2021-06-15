Moore went 1-for-4 with a game-tying RBI triple in a win over the Twins on Monday.

The versatile utility asset struck out twice, but his one hit of the night made a significant impact. Moore knotted the game at 3-3 with his eighth-inning triple, which extended his modest hitting streak since returning from a stint on the injured list to three games. Moore is carrying an abysmal .182/.278/.394 slash line for the season, however, with a 31.8 percent strikeout rate and .228 BABIP the primary sources of his trouble.