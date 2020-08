Moore was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain, retroactive to Aug. 21.

Moore is off to a solid start in 2020 -- he has a .902 OPS with five home runs, 10 RBI and six stolen bases -- but his wrist injury is apparently more serious than anticipated. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return from the injured list after 10 days. Outfielder Jake Fraley was recalled in a corresponding move, and Braden Bishop could see an increase in playing time while Moore is sidelined.