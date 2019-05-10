Mariners' Dylan Moore: Lands on injured list
Moore was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist contusion Friday.
Moore suffered the injury after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday. The nature of the injury doesn't seem to suggest a long absence, though the Mariners haven't released a timetable for his return. Both J.P. Crawford and Shed Long were called up for their Mariners' debuts Friday, and there's no guarantee Moore returns to a big-league role once healthy, as he hit just .229 in 28 games prior to the injury.
