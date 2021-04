Moore went 1-for-3 with a home run in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Moore has been struggling badly this season, but this might be the game he needed to start recovering his confidence a bit. The 28-year-old infielder went deep for the first time in 2021, and while he's still hitting an anemic .154 with a .535 OPS, he might be on the rise now that he finally managed to go deep. For what is worth, Moore also ended a five-game hitless streak with his long ball.