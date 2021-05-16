Moore went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Indians on Saturday.

Moore's 409-foot fourth-inning shot to center with Kyle Seager and Kyle Lewis aboard extended the Mariners' lead to 4-0 at the time and gave starter Justus Sheffield some key breathing room to work with in his final pair of frames. Moore now owns a four-game hitting streak -- one during which he's slugged two homers and compiled six RBI -- and he's raised his season average 48 points to .177 over the last eight games.