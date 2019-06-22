Moore went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 10-9 win over the Orioles.

Moore took Orioles starter Sean Gilmartin deep in the second inning and later scored Mallex Smith's RBI-single as part of a five-run third inning. The 26-year-old utility man is hitting .208/.311/.349 in 106 at-bats this year, having played in 50 games.