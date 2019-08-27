Moore went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Yankees on Monday.

Moore squared up on a second-inning J.A. Happ offering and sent it 400 feet to center with Tom Murphy and Omar Narvaez aboard, putting a serious dent in an early 4-0 deficit. The utility asset has left the yard in back-to-back contests and has a third of his 18 RBI for the season over the last nine games.